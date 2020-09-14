KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 29 with a mean TP of 39. With the stocks previous close at 35.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.79 and the 200 day MA is 29.24. The market cap for the company is $3,593m. Find out more information at: http://www.kbhome.com

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

