KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 43.87. With the stocks previous close at 41.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,997m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kbhome.com

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

