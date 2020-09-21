KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 29 and has a mean target at 40.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.42 while the 200 day moving average is 29.38. The company has a market cap of $3,815m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kbhome.com

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn