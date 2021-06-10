KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 53.2. With the stocks previous close at 45.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 47 while the 200 day moving average is 42.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,382m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kbhome.com

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.