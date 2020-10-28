KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 30 with a mean TP of 43.87. Now with the previous closing price of 37.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 38.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,491m. Find out more information at: http://www.kbhome.com

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

