KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.9% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 52.08. Now with the previous closing price of 34.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 52.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.1 and the 200 day moving average is 40.38. The company has a market cap of $3,032m. Find out more information at: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $4,636m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.