KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.6% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 38.92. Now with the previous closing price of 25.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.6%. The 50 day MA is 30.14 and the 200 day MA is 34.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,353m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,589m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.