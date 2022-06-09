Twitter
KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.5% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 49.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.5%. The day 50 moving average is 33.1 while the 200 day moving average is 39.02. The market cap for the company is $2,919m. Company Website: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $4,276m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

