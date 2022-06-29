KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 24 and has a mean target at 39.93. With the stocks previous close at 29.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.05 and the 200 day moving average is 38.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,493m. Company Website: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,397m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.