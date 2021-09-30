KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 48 and has a mean target at 54.6. With the stocks previous close at 40.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The 50 day MA is 42.15 and the 200 day MA is 43.99. The company has a market cap of $3,975m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kbhome.com

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.