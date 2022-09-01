KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 24 with a mean TP of 39.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.6%. The day 50 moving average is 30.8 and the 200 day moving average is 35.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,497m. Find out more information at: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,362m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.