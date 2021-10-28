KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 45 with a mean TP of 53.55. Now with the previous closing price of 40.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.05. The company has a market cap of $3,502m. Company Website: http://www.kbhome.com

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.