KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 39.43. With the stocks previous close at 31.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.76 and the 200 day MA is 36.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,836m. Company Website: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,562m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.