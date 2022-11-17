KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 38.36. Now with the previous closing price of 30.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,610m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,257m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.