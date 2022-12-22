KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 38.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 29.77 and the 200 day MA is 31.02. The market cap for the company is $2,727m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,297m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.