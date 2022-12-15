Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 38.5. Now with the previous closing price of 32.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day MA is 29.38 and the 200 day MA is 31.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,748m. Company Website: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,297m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

