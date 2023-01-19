KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

KB Home found using ticker (KBH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 55 and 29 with a mean TP of 40.25. With the stocks previous close at 35.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.57 and the 200 day MA is 30.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,020m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,455m based on the market concensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homesluding attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.