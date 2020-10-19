KB Financial Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

KB Financial Group Inc found using ticker (KB) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.59. The company has a market cap of $13,394m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kbfg.com

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers loans, deposit, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other related services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; real estate investment; and trust asset management services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

