KAZ Minerals PLC 6% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

KAZ Minerals PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KAZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 380 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.0% from the opening price of 404.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 81.4 points and decreased 33.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 629.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 256.2 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 389.51 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 464.94. There are currently 472,438,527 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,885,728. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £1,888,809,173 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn