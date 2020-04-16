KAZ Minerals PLC 55.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

KAZ Minerals PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KAZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 600 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 55.5% from the opening price of 385.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 52.4 points and decreased 164.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 736.37 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 256.2 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 410.52 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 473.64. There are currently 517,197,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,904,334. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £1,821,244,145 GBP.

