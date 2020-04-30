KAZ Minerals PLC 5.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

KAZ Minerals PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KAZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.2% from today’s opening price of 422 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 70.8 points and decreased 45.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 649.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 256.2 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 391.67 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 465.79. There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,935,376. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £2,016,769,688 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn