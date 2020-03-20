KAZ Minerals PLC 39.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

KAZ Minerals PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KAZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 410 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 39.6% from today’s opening price of 293.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 215.3 points and decreased 245.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 745.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 256.2 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 466.31 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 493.79. There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,997,390. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £1,539,199,274 GBP.

