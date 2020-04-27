KAZ Minerals PLC 3.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

KAZ Minerals PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KAZ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.6% from today’s opening price of 414.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 82.9 points and decreased 34.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 670 GBX while the year low share price is currently 256.2 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 397.40 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 468.42. There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,374,242. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £1,925,652,723 GBP.

