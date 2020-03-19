KAZ Minerals PLC 17.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

KAZ Minerals PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KAZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.3% from the opening price of 298.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 207.6 points and decreased 245.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 745.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 256.2 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 471.03 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 495.11. There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,927,115. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £1,288,335,410 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn