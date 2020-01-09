KAZ Minerals PLC 13% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

KAZ Minerals PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KAZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 610 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 13.0% from the opening price of 540 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 40.8 points and increased 139.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 745.45 GBX while the 52 week low is 375.3 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 518.78 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 530.64. There are currently 128,571,514 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,223,782. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £2,578,560,395 GBP.