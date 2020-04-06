KAZ Minerals PLC 1.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

KAZ Minerals PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KAZ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. KAZ Minerals PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.4% from today’s opening price of 345 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15.7 points and decreased 192.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 745.45 GBX while the 52 week low is 256.2 GBX.

KAZ Minerals PLC has a 50 day moving average of 422.71 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 480.57. There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,113,772. Market capitalisation for LON:KAZ is £1,627,072,561 GBP.

