Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 624.0% Upside

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy with ticker code (KMF) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 32 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 624.0%. The 50 day MA is 4.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.44. The company has a market cap of $207m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kaynefunds.com/kmf/

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund was formed on November 24, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

