KAR Auction Services, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

KAR Auction Services, Inc found using ticker (KAR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 16 and has a mean target at 22.13. With the stocks previous close at 16.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The day 50 moving average is 16.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.9. The company has a market cap of $2,038m. Company Website: http://www.karglobal.com

KAR Auction Services, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. It also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings and changed its name to KAR Auction Services in November 2009. KAR Auction Services was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn