Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Kape Technologies PLC 5.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Kape Technologies PLC with ticker (LON:KAPE) now has a potential upside of 5.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kape Technologies PLC share price of 255 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 5.6%. Trading has ranged between 205 (52 week low) and 460 (52 week high) with an average of 363,743 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,041,264,394.

Kape Technologies PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that develops and distributes a variety of digital products in the online security space. The Company utilizes its digital distribution technology to optimize its reach and distribute its software products to consumers. It offers products, which provide online security, privacy and optimization tools for the consumer system. The Company operates two reportable segments: Digital Security, Digital Privacy and Digital Content. The Digital Security segment comprises of software and software as a service (SaaS) product offering security, endpoint protection and personal computer (PC) performance. Its Digital Privacy segment comprises of virtual private network (VPN) solutions and other privacy SaaS products. Its Digital Content comprised digital platforms which provide reviews and content. The Company’s subsidiaries include CyberGhost SRL, Neutral Holding Inc, Intego SA, Intego Inc, ZenGuard GMBH and Reimage Limited.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.