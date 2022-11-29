Kape Technologies PLC 5.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Kape Technologies PLC with ticker (LON:KAPE) now has a potential upside of 5.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kape Technologies PLC share price of 255 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 5.6%. Trading has ranged between 205 (52 week low) and 460 (52 week high) with an average of 363,743 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,041,264,394.



Kape Technologies PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that develops and distributes a variety of digital products in the online security space. The Company utilizes its digital distribution technology to optimize its reach and distribute its software products to consumers. It offers products, which provide online security, privacy and optimization tools for the consumer system. The Company operates two reportable segments: Digital Security, Digital Privacy and Digital Content. The Digital Security segment comprises of software and software as a service (SaaS) product offering security, endpoint protection and personal computer (PC) performance. Its Digital Privacy segment comprises of virtual private network (VPN) solutions and other privacy SaaS products. Its Digital Content comprised digital platforms which provide reviews and content. The Company’s subsidiaries include CyberGhost SRL, Neutral Holding Inc, Intego SA, Intego Inc, ZenGuard GMBH and Reimage Limited.







