Kansas City Southern – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Kansas City Southern found using ticker (KSU) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 319 and 248 calculating the mean target price we have 296.21. Now with the previous closing price of 298.64 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The day 50 moving average is 299.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 281.41. The market cap for the company is $26,711m. Company Website: https://www.kcsouthern.com

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It operates a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system and has its direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. The company provides rail access to the United States and Mexico border crossing at Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; and controls and operates the southern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas, as well as the northern half of this bridge. Kansas City Southern also offers rail access to the port of Lazaro Cardenas on the Pacific Ocean; and owns a 160-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. Its rail network comprises approximately 7,100 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.