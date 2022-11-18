Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Kainos Group PLC 8.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Kainos Group PLC with ticker (LON:KNOS) now has a potential upside of 8.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kainos Group PLC share price of 1,559 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 8.3%. Trading has ranged between 955 (52 week low) and 1,970 (52 week high) with an average of 214,120 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,939,862,745.

Kainos Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides information technology (IT), consulting and software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Services and Workday Practice. Its Digital Services segment includes full lifecycle development and support of customized digital services for public sector, healthcare and commercial customers. Its transformative solutions include a range of services from experience design to artificial intelligence and the cloud to deliver intelligent solutions that are secure and accessible. Its Workday Practice segment offers services, such as Deploy Workday, Optimise Workday, Test Workday, Audit Workday and Extend Workday. Its products include Smart Test, Smart Audit, Return to Office and Vaccine Management. Smart Test is an automated testing platform that allows Workday customers to automatically test and verify that their Workday configuration is operating effectively, both during implementation and in live operation.



