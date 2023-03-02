Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Kadant Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

Kadant Inc found using ticker (KAI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 229 and 200 calculating the mean target price we have 211.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 214.66 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day MA is 195.59 and the 200 day moving average is 185.95. The market cap for the company is $2,509m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kadant.com

The potential market cap would be $2,470m based on the market concensus.

Kadant Inc. supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems. The Industrial Processing segment develops, manufactures, and markets ring and rotary debarkers, stranders, chippers, logging machinery, industrial automation and control systems, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products, and alternative fuel industries. The Material Handling segment offers conveying and vibratory equipment, and balers and related equipment; and manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for carriers in as carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

