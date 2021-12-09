Kadant Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Kadant Inc found using ticker (KAI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 245 and 211 calculating the mean target price we have 228.67. With the stocks previous close at 235.6 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 221.1 while the 200 day moving average is 193.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,730m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kadant.com

Kadant Inc. supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems. The Industrial Processing segment develops, manufactures, and markets ring and rotary debarkers, stranders, chippers, logging machinery, industrial automation and control systems, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products, and alternative fuel industries. The Material Handling segment offers conveying and vibratory equipment, and balers and related equipment; and manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for carriers in as carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.