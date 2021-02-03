Kadant Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.2% Downside

Kadant Inc with ticker code (KAI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 116 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 115.5. With the stocks previous close at 142.95 this indicates there is a potential downside of -19.2%. The 50 day MA is 143.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 125.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,670m. Company Website: http://www.kadant.com

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company’s Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data. This segment also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines and other industrial processes; and filtration and cleaning systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water, as well as cleaning fabrics, belts, and rolls in various process industries. Its Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets debarkers, stranders, chippers, logging machinery, and related equipment used in the harvesting and production of lumber and oriented strand board, an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. The company’s Material Handling Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets material handling equipment and systems, such as idler rolls, conveyors, vibratory screens, and flow aids to various process industries, including mining, aggregates, food processing, packaging, and pulp and paper industries. It also manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for use as carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, and turf and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.