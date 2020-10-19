K12 Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.8% Upside

K12 Inc found using ticker (LRN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.23 while the 200 day moving average is 31.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,213m. Company Website: http://www.k12.com

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂnon-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

