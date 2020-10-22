Just Energy Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Just Energy Group with ticker code (JE) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.99 and 6.23 calculating the mean target price we have 7.88. With the stocks previous close at 5.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.81 and the 200 day moving average is 12.84. The market cap for the company is $256m. Visit the company website at: http://investors.justenergy.com

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn