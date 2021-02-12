Just Energy Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Just Energy Group found using ticker (JE) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.99 and 6.23 and has a mean target at 7.88. Now with the previous closing price of 7.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day MA is 5.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $349m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://investors.justenergy.com

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.