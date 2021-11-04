Just Energy Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 342.7% Upside

Just Energy Group found using ticker (JE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.99 and 6.23 with a mean TP of 7.88. Now with the previous closing price of 1.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 342.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.92 while the 200 day moving average is 1.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $189m. Visit the company website at: 0

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.