Just Eat Takeaway.com NV -35.1% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV with ticker (LON:JET) now has a potential downside of -35.1% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 1,436 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Just Eat Takeaway.com NV share price of 1,940 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -35.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,055 (52 week low) and 4,544 (52 week high) with an average of 100,649 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,922,941,635.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, formerly Takeaway.com NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online food delivery marketplace. The Company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants, and allows users to order food from nearby restaurants and have the food delivered to their homes. The Company transmits the order placed by customers and forwards it to restaurants, which prepare and deliver the meal. It is present in Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel and Vietnam, and operates the Websites Lieferando.de, Lieferservice.at, Lieferservice.ch, Pizza.be, Pizza.lu, Pizza.pl, Pyszne.pl, BGmenu.com, Oliviera.ro, Takeaway.com, Thuisbezorgd.nl and Vietnammm.com, among others. The platforms feature various kinds of restaurants.



