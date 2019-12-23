Just Eat PLC 22.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Just Eat PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Just Eat PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 980 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 22.5% from today’s opening price of 800 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 42.2 points and increased 152 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 862.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 569.6 GBX.

Just Eat PLC has a 50 day moving average of 896.87 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 749.43. There are currently 683,038,174 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,374,520. Market capitalisation for LON:JE is £5,502,555,362 GBP.