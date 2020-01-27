Just Eat PLC 2.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Just Eat PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Just Eat PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 901 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 2.7% from the opening price of 877 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 38.2 points and increased 125.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 912.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 574.4 GBX.

Just Eat PLC has a 50 day moving average of 981.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 763.20. There are currently 683,121,328 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,829,289. Market capitalisation for LON:JE is £5,833,856,141 GBP.