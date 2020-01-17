Just Eat PLC 17.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Just Eat PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Just Eat PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1030 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.1% from the opening price of 879.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 77.2 points and increased 259.8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 912.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 574.4 GBX.

Just Eat PLC has a 50 day moving average of 961.99 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 758.61. There are currently 172,420,458 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,051,666. Market capitalisation for LON:JE is £6,023,576,774 GBP.