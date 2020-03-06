Jupiter Fund Management PLC 9.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JUP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 262 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.5% from today’s opening price of 289.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 95.6 points and decreased 82.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 437.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 276.6 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 388.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 374.84. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,522,621. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £1,271,032,722 GBP.

