Jupiter Fund Management PLC 7.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Jupiter Fund Management PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JUP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -7.2% from today’s opening price of 215.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 38.3 points and decreased 181.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 437.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 161.65 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 299.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 352.26. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,403,755. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £995,955,045 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn