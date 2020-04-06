Jupiter Fund Management PLC 6.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Jupiter Fund Management PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JUP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 169 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.7% from the opening price of 181.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 72.8 points and decreased 229.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 437.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 161.65 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 310.70 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 355.54. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,535,479. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £887,445,818 GBP.

