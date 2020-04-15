Jupiter Fund Management PLC 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Shore Capital

Jupiter Fund Management PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JUP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Shore Capital. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Shore Capital have set their target price at 225 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 6.2% from the opening price of 211.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20.5 points and decreased 182.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 437.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 161.65 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 288.87 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 350.02. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,095,975. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £934,623,214 GBP.

