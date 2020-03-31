Jupiter Fund Management PLC 5.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JUP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 190 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.8% from today’s opening price of 201.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 110.2 points and decreased 207.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 437.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 161.65 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 325.57 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 360.10. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,501,953. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £923,638,444 GBP.

