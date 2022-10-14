Jupiter Fund Management PLC 24.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with ticker (LON:JUP) now has a potential upside of 24.5% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jupiter Fund Management PLC share price of 91 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.5%. Trading has ranged between 82 (52 week low) and 270 (52 week high) with an average of 1,731,935 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £503,838,289.



Jupiter Fund Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company. The Company through its subsidiaries act as an investment manager to authorized unit trusts, SICAVs, ICAVs, ICVCs, OEICs, investment trust companies, pension funds and other specialist funds. The Company offer a number of investment strategies within four core asset classes: equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives. It offers a range of actively managed investment products. Investments are made through mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts. Its product type is categorized into pooled funds and segregated mandates. Its product type is categorized into pooled funds and segregated mandates. Pooled funds include both mutual funds and investment trusts. Segregated mandates are established in accordance with the requirements of a specific investor. The Company operates offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Germany, Hong Kong and Italy, among others.







