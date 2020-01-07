Jupiter Fund Management PLC 2.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JUP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 400 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.6% from today’s opening price of 410.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25.8 points and increased 95.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 435 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 299.4 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 381.70 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 372.97. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,393,979. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £1,883,435,154 GBP.