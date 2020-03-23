Jupiter Fund Management PLC 2.2% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JUP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Jupiter Fund Management PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 180 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.2% from the opening price of 176.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 197.85 points and decreased 231.05 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 437.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 161.65 GBX.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 50 day moving average of 348.87 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 366.61. There are currently 457,699,916 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,434,475. Market capitalisation for LON:JUP is £808,984,601 GBP.

